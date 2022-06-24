BTS’ agency denies RM’s wedding rumours to a 'non-celebrity', calls it ‘groundless’

BTS leader RM has once again got wrapped up around rumours of his private life as news about his marriage to a non-celebrity has surfaced on the internet. It began from an online community, reported by Korean media outlets, when an anonymous user, referred to as ‘A’, claimed RM is marrying the user’s ‘good friend.’ (Also read: BTS ARMY reacts after Korea Singers Association asks group to ‘reconsider hiatus’)

User A wrote, “I received a call from a junior colleaguewho is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that shemet RM at a fan meetingbetween 2014 and 2015.” The unnamed user also reportedly supported claims with texts allegedly exchanged with her friend who said, “I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, sojust keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.”

While all of these claims have let BTS fans divided, now the BTS’ agency Big Hit Music has responded denying speculations involving RM. “RM’s marriage rumours are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumors that started on YouTube,” Soompi quoted the agency’s statement.

Meanwhile, YouTube channel Sojang has also reported that RM is gearing up for marriage. According to Soompi, they have claimed, “When asked when he wants to get married, he said at the age 32 or 33. He’s currently 29 years old, so that means he wants to get married soon.” The channel had previously reported about actor Lee Ji Ah and singer Seo Taeji who were secretly married until 2006.

However, this is not the first time that RM has made news with reports about his dating life. Last year in 2021, Big Hit Music had denied RM’s dating rumours after a video on YouTube claimed that RM was in a relationship with a wealthy woman of the same age since 2019.

BTSmembersRM, Jin,Suga, J-Hope,Jimin, V and Jungkook released their latest album Proof. Marking their 9th debut anniversary, they have previously announced they are taking a ‘hiatus’ to focus on solo pursuits.

