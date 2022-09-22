BTS’ agency to pay for extra expenses, clarifies about budget issues ahead of World Expo 2030 Busan Concert

BTS is all set to hold its free concert in Busan at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030. Ahead of the concert, several issues have reportedly sprung up, ranging from finding a venue to a tight budget. Commenting on them, the group’s agency HYBE issued a new statement and said that their company will personally be covering the remaining expenses. Also read: BTS' J-Hope surprises ARMY as he teases collab with Crush on Rush Hour

In a statement to Newsen, HYBE revealed that the company will invest their personal funds for the concert. On the other hand, they also asserted that BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will be performing without pay, owing to their past hopes of holding a free concert for their fans, BTS ARMY. “First of all, in response to media inquiries about the cost of the Busan Concert, we have stated that there will be significant costs, and a significant portion of this cost will be covered by corporate sponsorship, online streaming advertisements, and The City project ancillary business,” read part of the stateme

The statement continued, "In addition, it was also informed that the company decided to directly pay for the shortfall that could not be covered even with these methods of securing financial resources. BTS will also appear in this concert without any additional fee, and this will be done in a way that actually embodies the artist's idea that he wanted to perform for free for many fans in the past.”

HYBE further added that BTS has never considered the cost while participating in national events in the past and always carefully considered support from the government, which comes from the taxpayers. While the government is trying to finance and provide a place for the concert within a limited budget, the agency said they do not think large amounts of resources of the governments and businesses should be invested or exhausted through the BTS concert. “HYBE and BTS want to add strength to Busan in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo," they summed it up.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are official ambassadors for South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030. Besides South Korea, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia have submitted bids to hold the event. BTS has constantly been engaged in promotional activities for their country's bid for the same.

