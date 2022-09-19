BTS' J-Hope surprises fans as he teases collab with Crush on Rush Hour; ARMY says, 'what a combination'. Watch teaser

K-pop stars Crush and J-Hope surprised their fans as they announced a new collaboration. Crush, who had announced his new song titled Rush Hour earlier this month, has now revealed that he is collaborating with J-Hope on it. The musicians, who have been close friends for a while now, released a teaser video for their new song on Monday. Also Read| BTS’ V creates a storm among fans with cover pictures from Vogue Korea

Crush and J-Hope took to their Instagram account on Monday to share the first teaser for the song. Crush, who marks his comeback after his military service with the track, revealed in the caption that the full track will be coming out on September 22. He mentioned the clip to be "Rush Hour (Feat. j-hope @uarmyhope of BTS)' MV Teaser 1."

The video started with Crush, dressed in a bucket hat and a flannel shirt, leading a funky beat in the middle of a street. Dancers join him from all sides as he sings, "Hey ladies gentlemen do what you wanna do baby." He switches to another location with a different costume and many background dancers before the video ends.

J-Hope did not feature in the teaser video, only increasing his fans' excitement. The BTS rapper took to Instagram Stories to share the video, and captioned it, "Lets gooooo !!! Bruhhhh!!!!" tagging Crush.

BTS ARMY and K-pop fans expressed excitement about J-Hope and Crush's collaboration. One commented on the teaser video, "Hobi I love you so much and I'm so excited for this collab." Another said, "Loving the groove already - the harmonies and instrumentation sound great! Crush and j-hope - what a combination." A third one wrote, "The song already sounds like an absolute HIT. I can't wait!!"

BTS members announced earlier this year that they will be focusing more on their solo projects for a while, and J-Hope is having a good run with it. His recent album Jack In The Box was a success. In addition, he made history at the Lollapalooza concert in August by becoming the first Korean artist to ever headline the festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON