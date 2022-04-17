BTS announces new album's release in June with a montage, ARMY asks if it is called We Are Bulletproof

BTS will release their new album on June 10 this year, the group's agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Sunday. Taking to Weverse, the agency announced in a statement, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you." (Also Read | BTS: ARMY says 'weren't we obvious' as V asks fans 'you wanna marry me?'; Jimin speaks about his OST for Our Blues)

Taking to Twitter, BTS's official handle dropped a montage video featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from their debut days till their recent performances. The clip ended with the members' voices saying 'we are bulletproof' as the words flashed on the screen. It was followed by '2022.06.10.'

BTS tweeted with the caption, "#BTS Announcement of new album release." The clip was first revealed on the last day of their Las Vegas tour. Reacting to the post, a fan tweeted, "I knew it !!! And I'm sure we will have news before the bbmas and also the teaser with all era, we are truly in the new chapter." Another person said, "New Album: We are Bulletproof. For once we are not clowns!!" "Is it the title of the album? Or am I clowning again myself?" wrote another person.

“New album named we are bulletproof????” asked a fan. "They said bye to PTD tonight when Joon said we completed 12th concerts basically saying it's time to move on," said a fan. "Three days before their 9th anniversary??! Oh My God!!!" commented a fan.

A few fans also recalled BTS' Permission to Dance music video in which the cover of a magazine read, "2022. The beginning of a new era" while the back cover had the words, "The daily 2022 vol. 10." A fan said, "Everything was in front of our eyes, and we are again..." Another person tweeted, "IT WAS RIGHT THEREEEEEE."

The BTS members on Sunday wrapped their four concerts in Las Vegas. They performed their tracks at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and April 15-16. The members are scheduled to return to South Korea on Monday.

