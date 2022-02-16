BTS announces three Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul in March: See dates, venue, other details

BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced the dates for the group's Seoul concerts in March. Taking to Weverse, the agency issued a statement informing ARMY about the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul shows on March 10, 12 and 13.

BTS members include--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The new dates mark the group's first concert in front of a live audience in South Korea in over a year, following the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself at the same venue in October 2019.

According to Big Hit Music, the concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will also be streamed online. On March 10 and 13, the concerts will be live streamed. The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in 'global theatre' through a 'live-viewing' event.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIG HIT MUSIC. BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL, a performance for BTS and ARMY to dance together, will be held both in-person and as an online live streaming event. Join us as BTS and ARMY become one once again with music and dance! We don't need permission to dance."

When:

7:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022 (KST) / with online streaming

6:00 PM Saturday, March 12, 2022 (KST) / with global theatre live-viewing

6:00 PM Sunday, March 13, 2022 (KST) / with online streaming

Where: Olympic Stadium

It also added, "More details on reserving your in-person concert, online streaming, and global theatre live-viewing tickets will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures."

"The event may be changed or cancelled depending on the social distancing level. If the in-person component is cancelled, your ticket will be fully refunded and additional details will be provided regarding the changes to the event. We would like to thank all ARMY for patiently waiting for an in-person concert to be held in Korea. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Reacting to the news, ARMY took to Twitter and shared posts expressing their excitement. A fan wrote, "BTS is coming !!! I'm screaming *internally* What if there's a surprise new song ?! It's happening finally." "Speculations about a new song.., BTS concert in March, in conclusion, BTS is coming," said another fan.

"We're gonna witness Taehyung waving army bombs with army again. BTS is coming," said a person. "BTS is coming, 3-day concert, a surprise new song release is also expected, Yoongi meeting army after his birthday #ptd_on_stage_seoul," wrote another fan.

As the pandemic spread in 2020, the group postponed and then called off what was meant to be their biggest international tour involving nearly 40 concerts. They held some online shows instead. They played their first four in-person concerts since the onset of the pandemic in November, in Los Angles. The group has been on an 'extended period of rest' since then.

