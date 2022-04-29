BTS ARMY can't get over Suga's entrance in Psy's That That music video; turn another scene into a meme. Watch

K-pop singer Psy released the music video of the song That That from his latest album PSY 9th on Friday, on which he has collaborated with BTS member Suga. As soon as the video was dropped, BTS ARMY started flooding social media with their reaction to it. While Psy and Suga's bromance and their rap battle were loved by many, it was Suga's entry scene that became instantly iconic. Also Read| BTS: Suga turns producer for Psy's That That in surprise collaboration; fans say 'legend with legend'. Watch teaser

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "I loooooove it!" while another commented, "This song is such a mood!!" Meanwhile, others wrote about Suga's entry scene. The K-pop singer had jumped into the frame mid-song before launching into a rap battle with Psy and then matching steps with him. A fan wrote, "Yoongi! #dowhatyouwant Yoongi jumped on me, b***h slapped me, held me and rode me into the sunset in this MV!" Another commented, "Best entrance ever!! bighit better giving this type of entrance to yoongi in next MV. The way I yelled when he jump entered like this."

A fan wrote, "The jump a whole different Yoongi." Another commented, "Yeeees! I get shocked!! I nevera expected this, he surprised me!!"

Meanwhile, ARMY also turned a scene from the music video into a meme. In the scene, Suga is holding Psy in his arms following their fight. A fan wrote about the scene, “This is a new meme unlocked,” while another commented, "How does it feel to be there Oh." A third one wrote, "I'm jealous of Psy."

Suga has also produced the song, which features him and Psy in cowboy outfits in a wild west setting in the middle of a desert. The song celebrates the end of the pandemic and of things going back to normal. Suga will also release an album with his bandmates RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V in June this year.

