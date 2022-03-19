BTS' ARMY discovers Jimin's doppelganger in child artist from China, says: 'They're like twin brothers'

BTS fandom ARMY has discovered a doppelganger of the group's member Jimin. Fans of Promise singer have found Jimin's lookalike in Han Hao Lin, a child artist from China. Taking to Twitter, ARMY has been sharing posts, drawing facial similarities between the duo. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook changes username on Instagram, ARMY says: 'No one prepared me for this kind of heartbreak')

A BTS fan wrote on Twitter, "Jimin really has a doppelganger and he's adorable." "How can two people have this much similarity!" tweeted another person. "I was thinking that also that he looks like Jimin. I watched him acting in some Chinese dramas, young talented actor as well," said a Twitter user. A person also shared a post, "He really looks like Jimin! They're like twin brothers!" A person also wrote, "He looks like Jimin more than Jimin himself."

A fan tweeted, "Jimin doppelganger, some say everyone has six or seven doppelganger/identical out there in the world is that true??" Another person said, "Daeng! They do look a lot alike. They say everyone has a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. I guess this little one is Jimin’s!" A fan informed about the child artist, "He's a Chinese actor named Han Hao Lin acting in a drama called Heavenly sword if I'm not wrong."

"W-wait a minute—" posted a fan on Twitter. A BTS fan tweeted, "Waitt?? Whatt?? I'm confused." "It's a Chinese actor but if someone told me the picture is Jimin as a kid I'd believe it," wrote a fan on Twitter. "Please they really look alike," said a person. "He literally looks like a mini version of Jimin," said another fan.

Han Hao Lin has featured in several films including My Country, My Parents, My People, My Homeland, 1921, and Cliff Walkers. He also starred in television series such as Xue zhong han dao xing, To Be with You, and Joy of Life.

Meanwhile, Jimin is gearing up for the in-person BTS concert next month along with fellow group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. They will travel to the US and perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. BTS members will also perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. They have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Butter.

