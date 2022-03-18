BTS' Jungkook changes username on Instagram, ARMY says: 'No one prepared me for this kind of heartbreak'

BTS member Jungkook recently changed his username on Instagram and ARMY, the group's fandom, has been left heartbroken. Earlier this week, Jungkook changed the username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’. Jungkook along with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V made their debut on Instagram in December last year. (Also Read | BTS' V asks his father to greet J-Hope's dad during the Seoul concert, fans call it 'cutest moment'. Watch)

Jungkook's step came as a surprise for fans who took to Twitter saying that the previous username of the BTS member will be missed. A fan tweeted, "Jungkook changed his username! User abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz you'll be missed." "Aww user abcdefghi_jklmnopqrstuvwxyz will be missed very much," said another fan. "The username abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz was so spicy, definitely gonna miss it," wrote a fan. "Awwww...going to miss alphabet user...it was a very witty handle," said a person.

"I'm sure he changed it because he wasn't planning on having that other one, to begin with. Fan accounts probably had the one he wanted, so he chose a random but clever one for the time being," wrote a person on Twitter.

Jungkook watching us crying and being dramatic about him changing his username from #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz to jungkook.97 be like pic.twitter.com/PILNiblp52 — YOONGI'S MISS RIGHT ♡ (@MISS_RIGHT_77) March 16, 2022

nooooo T_T must've got tired giving that handle out to everyone like: pic.twitter.com/gGJgDnsx0c — 화양연화 • 🦋 (@hadeedhal) March 16, 2022

"This makes me sad. I hope he changed it because he truly wanted to and not because he felt like there was anything wrong with it," said a fan. "Jungkook will come back to V Live one day and everyone will be spamming him about him changing his username #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz. He’s going to respond with, 'I’m sorry, I’m sorry for my fault.'," said a person.

On Instagram, Jungkook currently has 34.6 million followers while he follows seven accounts--the other BTS members and the BTS official page. At the time of the report, he had shared 29 posts. Jungkook, on his Instagram feed, shares posts from BTS concerts, his boxing practice, dance sessions and also gives glimpses of how he spends his time when not working.

The BTS members are currently gearing up for their travel to the US. They will hold four in-person concerts in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. BTS will also perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas. The group has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter.

