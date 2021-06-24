Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS ARMY is relieved as South Korean govt says they would delay band's mandatory military service

BTS fans have another reason to celebrate as the South Korean government made a new announcement on the mandatory enlistment of BTS for military service.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Members of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a press conference to promote their new single album 'Butter' in Seoul on May 21, 2021. (Photo by - / Dong-A Ilbo / AFP) / South Korea OUT(AFP)

BTS fandom ARMY can breathe a sigh of relief. The South Korean government has said that the mandatory enlistment of BTS for military service will be delayed if they submit an application.

Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism Hwang Hee spoke about the K-pop band's pending enlistment in the military. BTS comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

"BTS hasn't submitted an application for military service yet. But if they do, the government will naturally push for their military enlistment postponement," Hwang Hee told Korean news channel YTN on Wednesday. This comes as BTS member Jin turns 30 next year.

All able-bodied Korean male between the age of 18-28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about two years. In December last year, the South Korean parliament had passed a bill allowing all K-pop stars to delay their military service until the age of 30.

The amendment to the Military Service Act was designed to provide exceptions for K-pop megastars who improve the country’s cultural status and boost the economy.

The news will also help the morale of BTS who recently concluded BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, their two-day live stream event marking their eighth anniversary. The event, held on June 14-15, on an outdoor stage saw the band perform 15 songs, including Butter, Dynamite, Life Goes On, Stay and Fly To My Room. All the seven members also performed to Daechwita by Suga and Chicken Noodle Soup by J-Hope.

In a message for their fans, the members had said, "We had so much fun today. I can’t wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space. We hope the situation gets better as soon as possible so we can meet each other. Until that day, I hope you all stay strong. The light shines brighter in the dark. Please remember that you and we look for each other, shining light upon one another."

