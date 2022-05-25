BTS: Brand apologises for editing Jungkook’s tattoo in ad, shares revised pic, fans asks why was it necessary at all

BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently became the brand ambassador of a Korean brand and were featured in an ad. Their picture wasn’t received well by ARMY, the group’s fandom, after they noticed Jungkook’s tattoo on his ring finger was blurred. Responding to the backlash, the brand apologised on social media and shared a fresh, unedited picture of BTS. (Also read: BTS: J-Hope shares old letter from Jimin, posts ticket to 2012 Eminem concert)

Sharing the new picture, the company clarified that they didn’t intend to disrespect Jungkook. “Hello everyone, here's the revised version of the previous photo. There was a mistake while editing the skin tone and there was no intention to disrespect the artist. As we promised, this kind of mistake won't take place again. We always respect our brand ambassador,” tweeted the brand and tagged the official Twitter account of BTS.

Reacting to the apology tweet, a fan commented, “Why would you even edit that?” “When will it be fine to accept natural skin tones in photos?” questioned another one. “I didn’t even noticed the mistake,” added someone else.

The previous advertisement showed the letter ‘J’ erased from Jungkook’s tattoo on his ring finger. The brand had previously tweeted, “Hello, everyone. We sincerely apologise that we've missed the precious ‘J’ letter on JK's hand. We'll soon replace it with the revised version, and make sure it won't happen again. Again, we are really sorry.”

Apart from this, the ad campaign had also grabbed ARMY’s attention as Jungkook debuted with his most unusual hairstyle—a mullet. While some fans praised the hairstyle, others quickly pointed out that it was not real hair, but extensions.

BTS is currently waiting for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The album will be a combination of members' old songs and new tracks, such as Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others. It will release on June 10.

