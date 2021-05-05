BTS Butter concept clips: Jin poses with balloons, Suga goofs around with camera in new videos

Two new concept clips of Butter, the upcoming single of K-pop boy band BTS, have been shared online. They feature singer Jin and rapper Suga. In the clips, shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the duo is seen posing in a dimly lit room as several coloured lights flash.

In one of them, Jin is seen holding a bunch of red and yellow smiley balloons. In the other clip, Suga whose prop is an old camera is seen posing with it, clicking pictures, and taking out reels as well as dropping them on the floor.

Both of their videos have crossed over 2.7 million views and one million people have liked it. So far, the makers Big Hit Music has shared the clips of the four members. The other band members are J-Hope, Jimin and V.

On Monday, the makers of Butter had shared the concept clips of RM and Jungkook who were seen vibing in a similar room.

In his clip, RM was seen grooving to music holding and playing with a retro spotlight. He donned a long overcoat and blew confetti as the clip ended. His clip had received 3.5 million views as well as one million likes. Jungkook was seen spreading heart-shaped butter on his bread. He goofed around, winked, and pouted looking at the camera.

On Twitter, BTS fans (ARMYs) commented speculating if Jungkook's hair was purple or blue. Jungkook's clip witnessed four million views and 1.1 million likes.

The single Butter is looking forward to a May 21 release this year. Taking to Twitter on April 26, BigHit Music, shared a brief clip on the details. The clip ended reading, "Butter 2021.05.21 13:00 KST | 00:00 EST."

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, RM opened up on the responsibility the band members feel towards their fans. "We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. We understand the impact and influence that we have -- it's an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This informs our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts," he had said.

The popular band also dropped Film Out, their new song, in collaboration with J-pop band Back Number. It appears as the ending theme in Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team, the new Japanese film. The song will be included in their next Japanese-language album, BTS, The Best. It is scheduled to release on June 16.

