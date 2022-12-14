BTS composer Bobby Jung sentenced to 1 year in jail for illegally filming nude video, faces 5 year of ban

Korean music producer, singer Bobby Jung, also known as Jung Dae Wook of the popular musical duo Autumn Vacation, has been sentenced to 1 year in prison as per report by news outlet, Allkpop. He was being investigated for allegedly filming a woman nude without consent. On Wednesday, the court also directed Bobby to 40 hours of sexual violence education along with a 5-year ban from employment in any facilities involving serving children, youths or disabled people, reportedly. Also read: Suga may not enlist as active-duty soldier for South Korean military service

Bobby has worked on several songs. Among the K-pop idols of the Korean entertainment industry, he has worked with BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Some of their songs are I'm Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster and 20 cm among others.

According to the leading website, the Seoul Western District Court said during the final verdict on the case, “Jung filmed victim 'A's body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation. While the victim's side is requesting severe punishment for Jung's action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection.”

“Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone, and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to 1 year in prison,” the court also said. Reportedly, the court also ruled that the singer is not found guilty of assaulting ‘A’ due to ‘insufficient evidence.'

In 2020, Bobby was accused of illegally filmming and sexually assaulting someone. The matter created a storm on the internet after the family members of the accuser came out in public. Many fans had also reacted strongly to the accusations and even called for a ban on his work. Many of them also curated list of songs, involved with the singer, and urged others to boycott them.

The matter also led to the cancellation of Autumn Vacation's concert. Later Bobby deactivated his Instagram account, following the uproar due to the scandal.

MBC news reportedly that the victim took her own life, leaving a note which said, "I am suffering due to someone." Earlier this year, the case was dismissed by prosecutors reportedly.

