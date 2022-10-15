BTS' Jin announces new single album at Busan concert, ARMY goes wild after RUN BTS choreography. Watch

A lot is happening in Busan and the credit goes to BTS. Several videos and photos have now emerged on the internet from BTS’ Busan concert for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope,Jimin, V and Jungkook kickstarted the much-awaited show with Mic Drop and treated fans aka ARMY to RUN BTS choreography they have long been waiting for. Also read: BTS ARMY screams as V wears off-shoulder shirt

BTS members, dressed in an all-black look, delivered a powerful performance as they matched steps to their iconic track. From J-Hope’s power verse to leader RM taking centre stage, all of them also recreated their bulletproof pose. Video from their performance has now gone viral among fans on Twitter.

Reacting to their performance, a fan wrote, “BTS ALWAYS bring the heat! This performance was HOT.” “ICONIC this will go down in history,” added another one. Someone also tweeted, “THE WAY ALL OF THEM APPEARED FROM BEHIND HOBI I LOST IT I LOVE THIS SO FREAKING MUCH!!!”

Meanwhile, Jin also gave a sweet surprise to fans and announced his upcoming single album. The name of the album is yet to be revealed. According to a translation of @jinnieslamp, Jin said, “I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Not only the boys but fans also had the sweetest gift for BTS. While members took over the stage in their purple avatars, the ARMY sang Happy Birthday to Jimin who turned a year older on Oct 13. Fans were also joined by other members, including J-Hope being his biggest cheerleader on stage.

The concert is taking place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. Ahead of the concert, roads and streets near the venue were turned purple owing to BTS’ purple theme. It went on for almost two hours and was attended by several fans from all around the country. It was also streamed on various platforms for fans all over the world.

