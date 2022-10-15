Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS ARMY screams as V wears off-shoulder shirt, Jungkook unbuttons it during Busan concert rehearsal

music
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 03:03 PM IST

BTS: V wore an off-shoulder red shirt as the other members teased him. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook rehearsed on Friday evening ahead of the Busan concert.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS fans were left screaming and shouting over the recent antics of the group members during their rehearsal in Busan. Ahead of the concert, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook rehearsed on stage on Friday evening. Several videos and pictures of the members emerged online. Now, fans have been sharing a clip of V aka Kim Taehyung singing on stage wearing an off-shoulder red shirt as other members teased him. (Also Read | BTS features on KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Jin, Suga and J-Hope; ARMY says, 'this is so huge'. Watch)

In the clip, shared in parts, V tied the string of the purple hoodies of the members following which Jin, Jimin and Jungkook started pulling his shirt. In one of the clips, Jungkook teased V by unbuttoning his shirt and trying to pull it out. Another member, pulled his shirt showing his bare chest. Later, V wore the shirt below his shoulder making fans scream. He also posed in front of Jungkook making him laugh.

BTS fans, ARMY, took to Twitter and reacted to the videos. A person wrote, "I didn't know this was the kind of rehearsal they were talking about." Another fan said, "The whole Jungkook-undressing-Taehyung interaction. LOUD screaming and cursing." A tweet read, "Taehyung showing Jungkook the result of what he started the Jungkook giving him the biggest smile on his face."

"So let me get this straight. JK unbuttoned and pulled Tae's shirt down. He got shy and walked away. JK called him over to pull it down AGAIN. Tae turned around and stood in front of JK, revealing both his shoulders, and the other members pulled it down even more… yeah I'm not ok!" wrote another fan.

"They do unholy things," tweeted a fan. "Taehyung fixing Jungkook's hoodie so he can see his face. And then he got undressed by Jungkook right after that," wrote a person on Twitter. "JK be like cover your chest. Tae said no so JK went like 'Ok you asked for it' and starts undressing him," said another person.

Ahead of their concert, V took to Weverse and shared a message for fans. He wrote, "I'm worried because there aren't any seats on the stand for today's performance. It's nice to come to see us up close, but it's even better for the standing ARMYs to see it safely, so don't push it and take care of the people in front of you." BTS is holding their free concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium as a part of World Expo 2030.

bts bts world bts video k-pop jin jimin j hope rm suga kim tae hyung jungkook + 9 more
