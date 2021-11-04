BTS: Did you know Jimin, Jungkook featured in Glam's music video before debut?

BTS made their debut in 2013 but not many are aware that group members Jimin and Jungkook featured in Party, the debut music video of the girl band Glam. It was Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE, and Source Music's first girl group. They officially debuted in 2012 with the hit single Party XXO.

In the music video, Jungkook is seen crouching near a sidewalk. Jimin trips on the sidewalk as he freezes midair and has sparks flying from him. While Jungkook wore a purple T-shirt, Jimin wore an orange coloured T-shirt. The song was co-written by BTS member RM.

BTS members debuted with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and released their first Korean studio album, Dark & Wild in 2014. Following that, they have released multiple albums so far. Last year, BTS was nominated for the Grammy for their track Dynamite. They have released several songs including Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance since then.

Recently, BTS connected with their fans, known as ARMY, through their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The virtual show, which ran for about two-and-a-half hours, was live-streamed from Seoul's Olympic Stadium. The members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed a setlist of 24 songs, ranging from their early hits Save Me, I Need You to their latest Butter and Permission to Dance.

Ahead of the show, BTS' music label released a statement that V will participate in the concert "while seated and without choreography" as the member was advised by doctors to refrain from vigorous movement due to pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal. V assured the audience that he was feeling fine and urged them to enjoy the show.

The event came after the music group cancelled their planned world tour, BTS Map of the Soul Tour, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Permission To Dance on Stage concert was their first since BTS Map of the Soul ON:E, which was also held online in October 2020. The band is next gearing up for their on-ground concert BTS Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles in November and December.

(with PTI inputs)