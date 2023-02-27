BTS fans think 'something big is coming' as V returns to Instagram with photo dump: 'Is he recording something?'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 27, 2023 06:04 PM IST

BTS ARMY think that 'something big is coming' as V makes his return to Instagram with a photo dump. See post here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

After over two months, BTS member V has treated fans to another photo dump on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform on Monday, V aka Kim Tae-hyung shared several pictures of himself making fans wonder if he is teasing a new project. The BTS singer also dropped a photo of Hotel Transylvania character Dennis Dracula Loughran. V also added a clip of a young girl singing You've Got a Friend in Me. (Also Read | BTS' V sweeps floor, washes utensils and talks about his dream to be a chef in new teaser of Jinny’s Kitchen)

In the first photo, a close-up image of the BTS singer revealed his face only partially. He looked in front of him as he was dressed in a cream blazer. V wore a white shirt and black pants as he sat on a couch looking sideways in the next photo. Several people were seen talking and standing around him in the room in the monochrome photo.

V sat near a window on a chair in the next photo. The singer also gave a glimpse of a crowd seemingly at a shoot location at night. One of the pictures also gave a partial glimpse of V as he sat in a room. V also gave a peek at his bedroom, seemingly at a hotel. The singer also posted a photo of himself as he stood in a room shirtless. Though V didn't caption the post, he added a disguised face emoji.

Fans took to Twitter and reacted to the photo dump. A person tweeted, "I feel like he's going to play a character in hotel Transylvania idk tho." "He’s teasing us, new project," said a fan. "Tae always gives me those vibes that he must have been a Parisian in his past life," read a comment. "Is he recording something??? What is he hinting with these?" asked another person. "Something big from Tae is coming. I feel it," wrote a Twitter user.

"This is giving me young, millionaire, handsome V enjoying the fruits of his hard work! Kim Taehyung deserves all the beautiful things in the world! He is young, beautiful & rich because he has the talent & worked hard for it! Only good karma 4 Taehyung!" read a comment. "I just love his aesthetically beautiful feeds. Absolutely gorgeous," wrote a Twitter user.

Currently, V features in Jinny’s Kitchen, a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn’s Kitchen. He works as a restaurant employee along with Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik. Jinny’s Kitchen features a new restaurant run by Seo-jin and premiered on February 24 at 8.50 pm KST (5.20 pm IST).

