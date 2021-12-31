BTS: Is RM dating someone since 2019? Bangtan leader issues clarification

BTS leader RM and his agency Big Hit Music shut down claims suggesting that RM is dating someone. The rumours stemmed from a YouTube video posted on Thursday.

As reported by Soompi, a video claimed that the BTS leader was dating a woman of his same age. The channel also claimed that he has been in a relationship with her since 2019.

Big Hit on Friday issued a statement clarifying the claims. “The dating rumours involving RM are not true,” the agency said. Shortly after, RM took to Weverse and clarified his stand as well.

“I don't know the person at all and the poodle is my friend's poodle,” he wrote on Weverse, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter.

The speculation comes shortly after the agency had to shut down dating rumours about Jungkook. Earlier this week, a YouTuber claimed that Jungkook was dating Yumi's Cells star Lee Yoo Bi. In a video, the YouTuber claimed that Lee Yoo Bi is a fan of Jungkook and has been engaging in ‘lovestagram’ by sharing purple hearts on her Instagram account, a colour mostly associated with BTS. He video also pointed out that Jungkook's older brother and Lee Yoo Bi’s younger sister follow each other on the platform.

However, Big Hit clarified that the claims are false. Lee Yoo Bi's agency Y-Bloom Entertainment also issued a statement to shut down claims. “That’s a groundless [rumour]. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now,” the statement read.

A few weeks ago, even V was subjected to dating rumours. However the agency clarified that he is not seeing anyone.

BTS members are currently on a break from work. RM, Jin and Suga are recovering from Covid-19 whereas J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are busy with their personal life. Despite the break, BTS members have been engaging with fans on various social media platforms.

