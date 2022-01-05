BTS: J-Hope reacts after Jin reveals he lost four kgs and asks to buy him a meal. See post

BTS member Jin on Tuesday revealed that he lost four kilos, seemingly after contracting Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, J-Hope shared several pictures of himself as he stepped outside to enjoy the winter sun.

In the pictures, J-Hope is seen wearing a white T-shirt with grey coloured pants and a beige long coat. He also wore a beanie, a mask and opted for sneakers. He posed for the camera amid the greenery. Sharing the post he wrote "#outfit" followed by shushing face, face wearing a mask and icy blue face emojis.

As translated to English from Korean by Instagram user Taeluvin, Jin commented, "Jwe-Hope I lost 4kilo (grams). You should have to buy me a meal." "Jjwan...I feel sorry about that (crying face emoji)," replied J-Hope as translated by Instagram user BTS Weverse translation. The post has garnered over 63 lakh likes in 12 hours.

Earlier in the day, BTS' agency Big Hit Music informed fans that Jin and RM have fully recovered from Covid-19 and been released from quarantine. Both of them had tested positive for novel coronavirus on December 25.

A part of their statement on the community forum Weverse read, "We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from Covid-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon. RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities."

While neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine, Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery, the agency said.

BTS' Suga, who tested Covid-19 positive a day before RM and Jin, was released from quarantine on Monday after he recovered.

Also Read | After Suga, BTS members RM and Jin also recover from Covid-19, released from quarantine

After performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US, in December 2021, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON