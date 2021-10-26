BTS: J-Hope reveals Jin bawled when his dog died, reveals the promise members made. Watch

BTS member J-Hope recently revealed that when Jin learned about the death of his dog, Jjanggu, he cried uncontrollably. The dog, a Maltese breed, died in 2017.

The revelation was featured in the second episode of BTS' latest variety show, In The Soop 2 BTS Ver. As part of the show, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook cut away from their busy lives to unwind in the forest.

As the members spoke to Jungkook about his dog, Bam, J-Hope confessed it breaks his heart to watch dogs grow old. “Pet dogs and cats, or all things have a stage when they’re so adorable, but it’s heartbreaking to watch them get old,” he said. The rapper revealed his dog, Mickey cannot see anymore. Jungkook said his older dog, Gureum, too cannot see anymore.

It was then that Jin remembered Jjanggu and said that even when he grew old, he lost his vision for two years.

“I remember it exactly. At the Mic Drop recording, you cried so much. He was bawling (when he heard the news of his dog passing),” J-Hope revealed. Jimin added that Jin learned about his dog's passing when the members were recording their performance for Show Champion.

“Jin couldn't stop crying, so we promised we'd finish it in one go. We shot the performance even without a rehearsal,” J-Hope added. However, Jimin praised Jin for holding himself together through it all.

The new season of BTS' In The Soop is limited to four days as against their week-long stay during the first season. For the second season, HYBE redeveloped an old house, especially for the variety show. The house, which the members described as a castle, features all kinds of amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, reading room and basketball court.