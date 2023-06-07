Jimin surprises BTS ARMY with music video ahead of 10th debut anniversary, fans get emotional

BTS member Jimin has the sweetest treat for fans aka BTS ARMY. On Wednesday, he dropped a special live clip of his song Dear ARMY, addressed to his fans. The song is a hidden track from his recent solo debut album, Face. Also read: Jungkook gives a shoutout to Michelle Zauner's memoir Crying in H Mart, she reacts

Jimin releases Dear Army

BTS ARMY reacts to Park Jimin's Dear ARMY.

An excerpt from Dear ARMY reads, “What should I say, and how should I say it. I’m not so good at this. I know it may seem cliche, but I’ll try not to make it sound so light as I convey these words. I say oh oh I want you to be happier. Whenever I stumbled and fell, you who reached out your hand to me.”

The song has arrived as a part of the ongoing 2023 BTS Festa, the K-pop group's debut anniversary celebration. This year they are completing 10 years in the industry. BTS comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Fans react to Dear Army

Reacting to Park Jimin's surprise, fans are too emotional. Sharing their reaction, one of them wrote on Twitter, “This is one of my favourite songs and videos in my life! Thank you Jimin. The song and your voice is so precious to us.” “Oh Jimin. Hearing you is healing! Your voice touches our hearts in the most purest and most beautiful way! Thank you for this surprise. Thank you for being with us," added another fan. Someone else commented, “What a beautiful surprise! This song is so soothing and nature as the visual was the perfect choice! I couldn't stop smiling! Thank you so much, Jimin!”

2023 BTS Festa

On May 30, BTS officially kickstarted this year’s BTS Festa with a purple-themed group photo. Each year, the group releases new content, ranging from tracks to concepts for their fans in the weeks till their anniversary in the month of June.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for this year as two members are already enlisted in the military. Jin and J-Hope are currently serving their duties towards the nation. Leader RM is most likely the next one to join them. On the other hand, Jungkook is rumoured to be releasing his solo album soon. Currently, BTS is on a hiatus and will return as a group sometime in 2025. Till then, all members are focusing on solo careers.

