BTS: Jimin decorates Christmas tree, V and Jungkook pose by gifts in 2021 Holiday Collection pics. See here

Ahead of BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage in LA concert, HYBE Entainment – the agency that manages the K-pop group – released a bunch of Holiday-themed pictures. On Saturday evening, taking to Twitter, the agency dropped solo stills and a group picture with the caption: “BTS 2021 Holiday Collection: Little Wishes - Preview Cuts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the solo pictures, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen wearing winter fashion outfits. While RM dressed in a sport-themed room with a colourful jacket, a grey round neck T-shirt and a pair of pants, Jin dressed in a multi-coloured oversized sweatshirt with a pair of pants tucked in the bottom.

Suga was covered in layers of a T-shirt, sweater and a brown jacket with a pair of pants; J-Hope opted for a turtle-neck shirt with a jacket over a pair of beige pants; Jimin opted for an all-white outfit and posed with a camera in his hand; V dressed in a vest over a white ensemble and Jungkook wore a sweater and a oversized brown overcoat in the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides their solo shots, BTS also posed for a group picture. While Jimin was seen adding the finishing touches to a Christmas tree, V stood behind him, close to the packed gifts underneath the tree. Jungkook too took a seat near the tree and the gifts while Suga took a spot behind the singer. Meanwhile, RM, Jin and J-Hope were seen posing a little far away from the Christmas setup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS: J-Hope finds album cover in Jimin's pic from ocean, teases Jin 'this bro doesn't get old'

Meanwhile, BTS kicked off the first day of their four-day in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert marks their first in-person act in over two years. They were previously expected to head for their world tour - Map of the Soul, in 2020, but were forced to cancel it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides their concerts in LA, BTS also performed at the American Music Awards 2021, appeared on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and also bagged their Grammy 2022 nomination.