BTS: J-Hope finds album cover in Jimin's pic from ocean, teases Jin 'this bro doesn't get old'

BTS member J-Hope on Friday complimented the pictures shared by Jimin and Suga, teased Jin about his age, and praised RM. BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently in Los Angeles, US. They have been sharing posts on social media platforms.

Taking to Weverse, Jimin shared a photo of himself as he visited the ocean at dusk and enjoyed the water. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "There aren't many people in this pretty place, so I'm alone." J-Hope commented on the post, "Wow this can be an album cover."

Jimin also posted a video as he splashed his feet in the water. He wrote, "I went to see the sea because I wanted to." J-Hope replied, "And he told me it was so cold that he was almost dead." Jimin also posted a video.

BTS' RM posted a picture of an open book as he sat to read it and wrote, "Sleepy." J-Hope commented, "Take a night, leader..." Jimin wrote, "Lol, go to sleep now." He also wrote, "Lol lol. If you're sleepy, you have to sleep. Lol Lol."

Previously, RM had shared a selfie flashing the American Music Awards tag and wrote, "LA Days." Commenting on the photo, J-Hope wrote, "He came all the way to the States and worked hard on recording, and he showed us the video of the studio, saying proudly that it was so pretty." RM had shared a selfie flashing the American Music Awards tag.

Earlier, Jin had shared a selfie in his Butter dress at the AMAs, holding an award and had written, "ARMY, heart." J-Hope commented, "This bro doesn't get old." Suga, sharing his picture, had said, "Artist of the year! No, it's fans of the year!" J-Hope wrote, "The hair colour is sexy, bro."

Recently, at the 2021 American Music Awards, BTS won three awards-- Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song. They also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week.

BTS has also been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Grammys 2022. The event will take place on January 31.