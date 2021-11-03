BTS: Jimin's name features in Eternals end credits, ARMY is beyond proud, 'I'm literally crying'

BTS member Jimin's name featured in end credits for Marvel film Eternals for his track Friends. Jimin was credited as the composer and producer of Friends, featured as one of the songs in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song was sung by Jimin and V, also known as Kim Taehyung, for the BTS album, Map of Soul: 7. It released in February 2020. Jimin also co-wrote it.

Now, BTS fandom, known as ARMY, took to Twitter, congratulating and sharing videos of the end-credits. A fan wrote, "Jimin is officially credited for Friends which he wrote, composed and produced as the OST of Marvel's movie, The Eternals. So Proud of you Producer Jimin."

Another fan tweeted, "No I'm literally crying look at Park Jimin's name on the ending credits of Marvel's Eternals. I'm beyond proud of vmin." A user wrote, "Can’t get enough of saying how proud I am about this achievement of Jimin and Taehyung when it all began from this precious story of friendship told and written by Jimin with his soulmate :( I just love love my vmin so much."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARMY reacted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan also said, "I am very proud and happy of you Jimin, you did amazing and you deserve it so much #FriendsEternalsOST outstanding producer Jimin congratulations Jimin Taehyung."

A fan posted, "Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed 'Friends' and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of 'Friends'."

Also Read | 'I will marry BTS members': V leaves RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and ARMY in splits, watch

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, Eternals introduces audiences to 10 never-seen-before superheroes. The film featured Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Harish Patel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Eternals are an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.