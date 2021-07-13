BTS: Jimin tricks V with a piece of watermelon, Jin and J-Hope play volleyball during Butter jacket shoot. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS released a new video featuring the behind-the-scenes visuals of their Butter concept photo shoot. The members released their latest track Permission to Dance last week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:04 AM IST
(L) BTS members RM, Jimin and V during Butter concept photo shoot, (R) J-Hope and Jin join Jimin and V for volleyball.

A new BTS video, titled Butter Jacket Shooting Sketch, was released on YouTube showcasing the behind-the-scenes of the K-pop group's Butter concept photos. In the video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen having a ball while dressing up in numerous avatars to shoot different themed photos.

The Butter concept photos were shared through the first week of July, leading up to the release of their latest release Permission to Dance. In the concept photos, BTS members were seen posing at the beach, cleaning cars, and as jail mates among other themed outfits.

The Butter Jacket Shooting Sketch featured four segments, each shedding light on activities that took place behind the camera of each theme. In the first two segments, shot indoors, the members weighed in on their hairstyles and preparation for the shoot. However, the members turned on the goofy mode when they stepped outdoors in the third and fourth segments.

When the members were posing with the cars, they confessed that the weather was too cold. Jimin, who sported a loose vest, was shivering during a part of the shoot. They also revealed that though the theme was summer and outdoor, the weather was still cold. The members soon moved to the beach, where they seemed to have enjoyed the most.

While Jimin was seen goofing around during the shoot, offering V a slice of watermelon only to pull it back when the singer tried to take a bit, Jin and J-Hope joined Jimin and V for a match of beach volleyball. Jin also climbed on the seat, reserved for ocean lifeguards, and praised the filming location before Jungkook tried to switch places with him. The members also spotted numerous fishes by the shore.

Watch the video here:

Also read: BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance's fate on Billboard Hot 100; RM, Jin make special promise to ARMY

BTS released its new track Permission to Dance on the occasion of Army Day. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen dressed in cowboy outfits as they grooved to the tunes of the song. The new song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran. BTS is set to perform Permission to Dance and Butter in the upcoming episodes of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

