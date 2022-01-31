Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid-19 positive, Big Hit Music share statement

BTS: Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis. He also tested positive for coronavirus.
Jimin shared a picture on Instagram.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member Jimin underwent appendicitis surgery on Monday, the group's agency Big Hit Music announced. Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music also informed that Jimin tested positive for Covid-19. The statement also said that though he is 'experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery'.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. "

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19. Big Hit Music had informed ARMY, BTS fandom about the same on Weverse.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had in November last year travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. After that, Big Hit Music had announced that the members were taking an extended period of rest, their first since 2019.

All the members had also made their Instagram debut in December. They often share posts keeping fans updated on their lives. They also interact with ARMY in Weverse.

