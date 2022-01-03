BTS' Suga reacts after Big Hit Music confirms his 'full recovery' from Covid-19: 'Released from quarantine'

BTS member Suga has 'made a full recovery' from Covid-19, over a week after testing positive for the virus, the K-pop group's agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Monday. Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music issued a statement saying that his quarantine concluded on Monday noon. It added that the rapper will be 'able to return to his daily activities'.

The statement read, "Hello, this is Big Hit Music, We would like to inform you that BTS member Suga has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities. Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Within half an hour, Suga also shared a post on Weverse informing fans of his health. As translated by BTS Weverse on Instagram, he wrote, "Released from quarantine! (grinning face emoji)."

Reacting to his post, fans dropped messages on Weverse, welcoming the news. One person wrote, "Yes finally." "Love you so much, Min. Please always be safe," commented another. "Yay, that's great," said another fan. "Welcome back my love," wrote another person.

Last week, Suga had shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He wrote on Weverse, "I’m really okay (smiling face emojis). Please don’t worry too much!"

Big Hit Music had shared a Weverse statement informing that Suga tested Covid-19 positive on December 24 during his self-quarantine 'after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23'.

It had also added, "Suga completed his second round of the Covid-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the US, and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members."

A day after that, BTS members RM and Jin had also tested positive for Covid-19. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned from the US after their Los Angeles concert last month.

