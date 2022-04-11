BTS' Jin, HYBE reply to concerns over his military service: 'Members are having a hard time'

The eldest BTS member Jin has replied to concerns about the mandatory military service ahead of the second day of their Las Vegas concert. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook attended a press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. BTS performed the Permission To Dance on Stage concert, their second show in Las Vegas.

Responding to a question, BTS' Jin, as translated by Twitter user @modooborahae, said, "I talked a lot with the company and entrusted all military service-related tasks with the company. I think what we said at the company will soon be our words."

Soompi quoted HYBE CCO Lee Jin Hyung, who was also a part of the press conference, as saying, “The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the company. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company."

He added, "The company told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company. To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment.”

In South Korea, a person can wait till the age of 28 to enlist himself in the mandatory military service. BTS members have been allowed to defer it due to a new amendment, the BTS military service amendment, that was passed in December 2020. It allows artists who receive Korean ministry recommendations to postpone the mandatory service until they are 30, as per international reckoning. Jin, who will turn 30 on December 9 this year as per international age, is required to enlist in the military before the end of 2022.

At the press conference, Jimin responded to a question on BTS not winning the Grammys. Jimin said, "It was really disappointing. We didn’t get it last year, so the members worked this past year while being disappointed. As a Korean for whom the Grammy Awards holds a lot of meaning, I wondered how far our music could reach. The fans cheered for us, so I wanted to repay ARMY. Unfortunately, we didn't get it." Suga added, "This isn’t the last time we can try and there will be more opportunities, so we will try again."

RM responded to a question on BTS' new song.

Responding to a question on BTS' new song, RM clarified, "It’s not our new music, it’s my new solo song. I’m working on our songs too, and I know you're curious about the schedule, and I do want to answer it, but I can't tell you bc there isn’t a clear answer when it’s coming out, but we're preparing for it." RM on Saturday had spoken about new music in his V Live.

