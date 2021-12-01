Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: Jin reacts to ARMY calling him ‘worldwide handsome’ at theme park, gets treated to ice cream

BTS member Jin recently visited a theme park where a fan addressed him by his nickname, Worldwide Handsome. Here's how he reacted. 
Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:12 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member Jin was in for a surprise when a fan addressed him by his popular nickname, Worldwide Handsome, at an amusement park. The BTS singer had ventured out solo in Los Angeles when he bumped into a fan at the park. 

Jin shared the incident in a post on Weverse. As translated by BTS fan @btstranslation7 on Twitter, Jin said, “I was having fun at the theme park today when an ARMY approached me except they didn’t ask me, ‘Are you Jin?’ They asked me, ‘Are you WWH?’ (short for Worldwide Handsome) so that caught me off guard.” 

The singer also shared pictures from his visit. He was seen wearing black dungarees over a white T-shirt with a Superman cape wrapped around his neck. 

 

Jin then took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself enjoying some Oreo and ice cream on a waffle. “A friend I made at Six Flags (amusement park) today gave me this ice cream as a gift,” he captioned the image. On Weverse, he described his new friend. “That (new) ‘friend’ (I made) said he was in charge of the Six Flags but then showed us around the park as our tour guide (he was a) cool guy,” he said.

 

Jin and his fellow BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are in Los Angeles as part of their concert – Permission to Dance on Stage LA. The concert marks the group's first international concert in two years. The event is divided into four days. While the first two days took place last week, the remaining two will be taking place later this week. 

Also read: BTS: Suga says Permission to Dance concert stage felt ‘unfamiliar’ at first, reveals why he teared up seeing ARMY

Besides their concert, BTS had also performed at the American Music Awards 2021, appeared on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and bagged a Grammy nomination during their stay in Los Angeles. 

Topics
bts bts world k-pop
