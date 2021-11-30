BTS: Suga says Permission to Dance concert stage felt ‘unfamiliar’ at first, reveals why he teared up seeing ARMY

After BTS singer Jimin confessed he couldn't enjoy the first day of Permission to Dance on Stage in LA to its fullest because he was nervous, his fellow BTS member Suga said that he found the stage at the concert venue ‘unfamiliar’.

BTS is currently in Los Angeles hosting a four-day concert – Permission to Dance on Stage LA. After the second day came to an end, BTS member Suga hosted a Vlive to share his thoughts about returning to the stage to perform for a live audience in person.

As translated by BTS fan account, @doyou__bangtan, on Twitter, Suga said that the stage felt unfamiliar because he was performing for the ARMY in person after two long years. “Suga (said) it was a great atmosphere tonight. Yesterday, as it was their 1st live concert in so long, the stage felt incredibly unfamiliar to him, though that feeling decreased in the 2nd half,” the fan translation read.

SG confirms it was a great atmosphere tonight. Yesterday, as it was their 1st live concert in so long, the stage felt incredibly unfamiliar to him, though that feeling decreased in the 2nd half. — wisha 💫 (@doyou__bangtan) November 29, 2021

Suga also noticed that the crowd on the first day was shy and deemed it as a ‘unique’ experience. However, he added, the crowd on the second day was a lot more relaxed.

Before the concert began on the first day, fans noticed Suga tearing up when he noticed the crowd. In his Vlive, Suga confessed that he did get emotional on seeing the ARMY but chose to fight back his tears.

“Suga wondered whether it would truly be okay, for artist and fan to be physically separated for two years. Would their promotions be enough? They worried to such a great degree. For this reason, he teared up when he saw the crowd properly for the first time last night. (Because this confirmed the fans hadn't left them after two years),” the fan translation read.

The rapper added that he'd ‘forgotten what it was like’ to be performing in front of a live crowd. “But it would be bad to cry when he was performing, SG says, so he tried to push his tears down,” the translation added.

A fan translated BTS member Suga's vlive.

Also read: BTS member Suga says winning Grammy award isn't easy: 'I’m thankful there are still barriers and challenges'

BTS had announced a world tour – Map of the Soul – for the summer of 2020. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were forced to cancel the plan. With Permission to Dance on Stage LA marking their first in-person concert in over two years, Suga said that BTS wants to do an international tour and will plan only if the situation permits.

The K-pop group will return for two more concerts later this week.