BTS: Jimin says he couldn't enjoy Permission to Dance LA concert, V teases Jungkook about a 'Christmas track'

Although BTS met the ARMY in person on Saturday after a gap of two years at the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert, BTS member Jimin confessed he couldn't enjoy the experience of performing live to the fullest.

The Filter singer opened up about his emotions during a VLive session with fellow BTS members V and Jungkook after the first day of the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert ended. The singer confessed he was nervous when he reunited with the fandom at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As translated by BTS fan @doyou__bangtan on Twitter, Jimin said he couldn't enjoy the concert as much as he was nervous. He added that he couldn't see the ARMY properly despite them being in front of them. “He used to be able to see and feel everything, but the audience felt more like LED screens today. And yet, he was so happy,” the fan translation revealed.

The singer added that he is thankful to the fans for waiting for BTS to return to the stage and helped the members enjoy the rush of performing again. He said that he felt a 'sense of guilt that he wasn't able to interact with fans in the same way the past two years' and so he's thankful that the fans waited for them.

Jimin also mentioned that their online concerts had been a limiting experience because they were performing only to a multiple cameras. V added that it feels better to see fans' reactions to their performances in person and take in their energy.

Jimin urged fans not to misunderstand him that he didn't feel high emotions during the first day of the concert but hopes that he experiences it to its fullest during the remaining three concerts.

BTS fan translates a Vlive session featuring Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, in another portion of their live, Jungkook admitted he was nervous during the concert. Jimin reassured fans at the time that he didn't mean it in a bad way when he said that he couldn't enjoy the concert to its fullest. “He was just unable to give and receive to the full degree because it's their 1st live concert in so long,” the fan translation said.

JM says he only felt about 15% - he asks us not to misunderstand once again - he's not saying it was bad in any way, he was just unable to give and receive to the full degree because it's their 1st live concert in so long. — wisha 💫 (@doyou__bangtan) November 28, 2021

V also confessed that he was a little sad he couldn't see the fans sing. He noted that it is impossible to see if they're singing along due to the masks but hopes that a day when people don't have to wear masks anymore comes soon and they can see their fans sing along at their concerts.

Also read: BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage LA day 1: Jungkook's moves win over ARMY, J-Hope tears up, members meet Anderson Paak

Besides sharing their thoughts about the concert, V teased Jungkook about a ‘Christmas release.’ The Winter Bear singer said that he plans on releasing a new track on Christmas eve with Jungkook. While the singer played along, fans weren't sure if they were confirming a new release or just joking about it.