BTS: Jin rejects ARMY's wedding proposal to Jimin, Twitter says 'can't blame fan for trying'

BTS member Jin had the fandom in splits after he hilariously rejected a fan's wedding proposal to Jimin. On Saturday, the Yours singer was responding to a few fan posts on Weverse when he came across a post addressed to Jimin.

The fan, in the post, said that Jimin was their ideal type and asked the BTS member to marry them. “Woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type.. Jimin, will you marry me..?!!” the post read, as translated by BTS fan account @btstranslation7 on Twitter.

In response to the post, Jin simply wrote ‘No.’ His reaction cracked up the ARMY. Fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions. “Lol Jin why do you break armys hearts,” a fan asked. “I don't know if I should cry or laugh,” added another fan. “Jin will lift you up and encourage you to chase your dreams.. but he’ll also tell you what’s never ever going to be possible,” a third fan added. “Can't blame (fan) for trying,” a fourth fan added.

A BTS fan also pointed out that while Jin hilariously shut down a fan proposing to Jimin, the Moon singer and RM almost married off V during their VLive earlier this year. “They married off Tae on a vlive though,” a fan commented, “With a refrigerator as a gift. Lol,” another added.

BTS member Jimin was subjected to another similar romantic proposal last month. A fan, on Weverse, reached out to Jimin to inform him that her family thinks they are dating. She wrote, “Jimin I don't have a boyfriend. but my whole family knows you're my boyfriend. what should l do?” RM replied, “Wow.”

The South Korean boy group is currently preparing for its performance for the American Music Awards 2021. The awards show is slated to take place later this month and not only will BTS perform their track Butter with Megan Thee Stallion but they are also nominated for four awards at the show.

