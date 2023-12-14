BTS’ Jin to Got 7’s Jay B and more, 8 K-pop idols set to return from the military in 2024

K-pop idols leaving for mandatory military service is undoubtedly a challenging period for fans, as they eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite artists after an absence of approximately one and a half years. Fortunately, K-pop fans have much to look forward to in 2024 when a few of their favorite male celebrities are expected to return from military duty. Jin, the oldest member of BTS, who enlisted in the military in 2022, and several other members of GOT7, including Jinyoung and Jay B, are among them. Check out this list of idols that are expected to make much-awaited comebacks.

K-pop idols set to return from the military in 2024

BTS’ Jin to Got 7’s Jinyoung(BIGHIT MUSIC, INSTAGRAM)

BTS’ Jin

BTS member Kim Seokjin, also known as Jin, commenced his military service on December 13th, 2022. Fans eagerly anticipate his return, expected on June 12th, 2024. With only one digital single, Astronaut, released before his departure, Jin is likely to embark on a solo career upon his return.

BTS’ J-Hope

The next BTS member scheduled to return from military service is Jung Hoseok, also known as J-Hope. Having enlisted on April 17th, 2023, fans can look forward to his discharge on October 17th, 2024. Fans are expecting a world tour from the Arson singer.

GOT7’s Jay B

Lim Jae Beom, popularly known as Jay B, entered military service on February 2nd, 2023, and is expected to complete his duties, returning home by the first week of November 2024.

GOT7’s Jinyoung

Ahgases, the devoted fans of GOT7, eagerly await not just Jay B but also Jinyoung, who entered military service on May 8th, 2023. Jinyoung is expected to complete his duties and be discharged on November 4th, 2024.

Wonho

Lee Ho Seok, widely recognized as Wonho and a former member of Monsta X, commenced his mandatory military service on December 5, 2022. He is slated to complete his duties and be discharged on September 4, 2024.

WINNER’s Seungyoon and Mino

Mino joined the military on March 24, 2023, and is scheduled to complete his service on September 22, 2024. In a parallel timeline, Seungyoon initiated his military duties on June 20, 2023, with fans looking forward to his comeback to the music scene expected on December 20, 2024.

MONSTA X’ Minhyuk

Minhyuk, the group's vocalist, visual, and face, joined military service, commencing on April 4, 2023. Fans can anticipate his return as he is slated to be discharged on October 3, 2024.

SF9’s Jaeyoon

On March 21, 2023, Jaeyoon enlisted in the military intending to serve his whole term and being released on September 19, 2024.