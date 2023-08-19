Jungkook talks about his favourite tattoo, why K-pop resonates with people despite language barrier; BTS ARMY reacts

BTS member Jungkook has spoken about his favourite tattoo and revealed what makes it special. In an interview with SiriusXM, Jungkook also shared his opinion on why people across the world love K-pop even though they don't understand the Korean language. He also spoke about BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and the group's song IDOL. (Also Read | BTS' RM, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook unbox J-Hope's Jack In The Box physical album. Watch)

Jungkook on his favourite tattoo

On SiriusXM, Jungkook was asked about his favourite tattoo and why it was so. The BTS singer said, "I like my birth flower tattoos because of its flower language. It means, 'Please give me love'. It's beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it."

Jungkook talks about BTS song IDOL

When asked which song he would suggest to a person, who has never heard of K-pop, Jungkook named BTS track IDOL (2018). He added that he thinks this song has a 'powerful vibe that can show this is what Korean Idol is'.

On why people love K-pop

Jungkook was also asked why K-pop resonates with people even though there is a language barrier. He responded, "One of the members, RM said this once. Of course, performance is one of the main features of K-pop. And K-pop is a pleasure to the eyes and the ears. But there are also a lot of related elements and contents that come along with it. RM said that it's like a full package. I think that's what captivates so many people around the world. "

Fans react to Jungkook's statements

A person said, "Jungkook OMG (oh my God), all his answers were so thoughtful and I can't wait for him to drop that album so excited and Seven is such a bop it's such a good tune... definitely a song of the year." A fan wrote, "Jungkook is very talented and you are very hardworking. Your problem is not to be first on the charts, but to make the music you love and share it with those who love you."

A comment read, "Jungkook, our global popstar and eternal artist, we are looking forward to your album. We are always here to support you and we love you!!!"

"Wow words can't describe my feelings for him, he is just so pure. We love you a lot Jungkook, you don't even know how much you are loved, you are the reason for happiness for so many people around the world," commented another person.

Jungkook's song Seven

Recently, Jungkook released his solo single Seven, a track also featuring rapper Latto. The music video for Seven has been described by BTS agency BigHit Music as an invigorating summer song. The music video also stars actor Han So-hee. Currently, Jungkook is working on his album.

