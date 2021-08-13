BTS: Jungkook pretends to be an actor, Jimin his personal light director in new video. Watch

A new Bangtan Bomb was released recently and it featured BTS members Jimin and Jungkook goofing around on the sets. The video, filmed during BTS' performance of their song Home for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, began with Jungkook getting his hands on a portable tubelight.

The Still With You singer first pretends as though the device is a Lightsaber, from the Star Wars films. He moves it around and even places it close to J-Hope's face. Soon, Jimin joins him in his act. He borrows the tubelight and places it close to his face, helping the cameraman get a better look at his face.

Jungkook takes things a notch higher and acts as though he's an actor giving an interview, while Jimin is his personal light assistant. The impromptu play leaves both of them in splits.

BTS had performed Home, a track from their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2020 as part of the specially curated week-long event called BTS week. Besides Home, BTS had also performed their other hit tracks Mikrokosmos, Black Swan, Dynamite and Idol.

Lately, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been delivering versions of their recently released tracks Butter and Permission to Dance. While they performed both the songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, they released a version of Butter in which they performed the track on a train as part of the Samsung Unpacked event.

Both the tracks were released in English and they have been featured on the top 10 songs of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Butter has continued its reign the top spot for nine weeks before it dropped to the fourth spot this week. BTS also held the top spot one week with Permission to Dance.