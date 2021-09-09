BTS: Jungkook recalls being chased by large spider in nightmare, says ‘I kept knocking it away’

BTS member Jungkook has revealed that he had a nightmare in which he was being chased by a large spider. The singer, in a new Bangtan Bomb shared on YouTube, revealed the details of his nightmare after he spotted a spider on the sets of Black Swan.

Jungkook and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V were performing to the song as part of the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu. During the break, he spotted a spider. At first, he joked that it's Spider-Man. However, as he began observing the insect further, he opened up about his dream.

“I dreamed I was being chased by a spider. The spider kept spitting its web at me, it was a ginormous spider. I was running away, I don't know how I did it but I kept knocking it away,” he said, before RM cut him off.

“That's right, what he's saying is right. I also had the same thought,” he said, blissfully unaware of Jungkook's dream. “I've had that thought for a long time. I'm proud, thanks kid. I wanted to tell you that you've worked hard,” he continued before Jungkook clarified that he was talking about a spider appearing in his dream. “I'm really proud of the spider,” the BTS leader joked.

Jungkook recently celebrated his birthday. The singer turned 24 (international age) and on the occasion, treated fans to a two-and-a-half hour live session. The singer first composed a song using the messages he received from fans on Weverse. He then followed it up by ringing in his birthday with J-Hope, enjoying two cakes. It was after the cake cutting that he turned the live into a mini-concert, performing numerous hit BTS songs.

While fans wait for BTS to announce their next song or album, they are celebrating as the group's song Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the 10th time this week. The song has been BTS' longest-running song on the top spot.