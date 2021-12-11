BTS: Jungkook's new video shows he's huge Marvel fan; Jin and V share a long-distance drink

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are blowing up our phones with their numerous posts on various platforms. The members, who already had individual accounts on Weverse, opened their solo accounts on Instagram and have been sharing posts on the platform.

On Friday, BTS member Jungkook, who is currently in quarantine after BTS' trip to the US, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video with his dog Bam. While he was playing with his pet in the room, fans noticed a number of Marvel figurines in the background.

Fans noticed figurines of Captain America, Deadpool, a merchandise from one of the Avengers movies and a figurine of Stan Lee dressed as an astronaut, as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. A figurine of Aquaman was also seen in the room.

Jungkook shared Bam video in his Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/4daY9Ipyce — Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) December 10, 2021

BTS has spoken about their love for Marvel, with Jimin's song Friends also appearing in Eternals this year. The members were also asked about their favourite Marvel characters during an interview with Amp Radio in LA in 2019. While RM, Jimin and Suga picked Iron Man, J-Hope picked Thor, V picked Dr. Strange, and Jin picked Spider-Man. However, Jungkook picked Marvel villain Thanos.

On the other hand, on Friday night, BTS members V and Jin seemed to have a long-distanced drinking session. The members, who are also in quarantine, took to Weverse to reveal they were sharing a drink from different locations.

As translated by Twitter account, @BTStranslation_, V informed fans, “I’m in quarantine you know? So you have to play with me for 10 days ok?” Jin replied to his post, “Let’s have a drink.”

“Since Seokjin and Taehyung are in quarantine separately, have a drink (together) online hahaha please someone have a drink with Seokjin,” a fan wrote. V replied, “I just got a video call (from Seokjin) suggesting we have a drink online, I declined.”

When a fan asked him why he declined Jin's offer, V revealed, “We drank together just now but now hyung just said (his phone) has no battery and hung up.”

Jin, replying to one of V's posts, said that he has plugged his phone on charge since there's only four percent battery left. “I'm charging (my phone's) battery currently it's at 4% wait for me,” he said. However, V replied, “I'm drunk, (stopping) until here today.” V also ended up sharing a video, giving a glimpse of his drink.

BTS members Jungkook, Jin, Jimin and V returned to South Korea after their trip to the US. While the members are quarantining, RM, J-Hope and Suga are still in the US, spending their time off exploring and travelling.