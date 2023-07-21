BTS' Jungkook recalls torturing himself when he made a mistake, reveals his goal is 'to be a giant pop star'

BTS member Jungkook has revealed what his current 'one big goal' is. In a new interview, Jungkook also said that his latest solo song Seven wasn’t something he planned in advance and shared how he decided to sing the track. He also opened up on how he got 'weighed down' and 'tortured' himself, earlier, when he made a mistake. (Also Read | Jungkook reveals what he is looking forward to after BTS reconvenes post military service)

Jungkook on doing ‘good job on stage’

BTS' Jungkook spoke about himself recently.

When asked what it meant to him 'to do a good job on stage', Jungkook said that he wants to be 'a lot more natural'. He added that he doesn't 'like the bad habits I already developed' saying that 'they’re all I can see'. Jungkook further said that he doesn't want his movement to be limited in any way and that 'every single movement' he makes should be different.

Jungkook on wanting to be a ‘giant pop star’

Speaking with Weverse magazine, Jungkook said, "I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything. Seven wasn’t something I planned in advance either—Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, 'Oh, I definitely have to do this one'." When told that he is already a 'giant pop star', Jungkook said that he didn't 'see it that way'. He also added that it's his 'ambition to be more appreciated and be even better. In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this'.

Jungkook on never being content with his work

When asked about Jungkook's comment that he has 'never been 100% satisfied', he said, "I’m a lot different about that now than I used to be. In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it, but now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practising. I started to keep things nice and simple. If you mess up, you just accept it and say, 'I make mistakes too'. That’s why I keep trying to do a good job."

Jungkook's song Seven

Earlier this month, Jungkook officially launched the song as well as the music video of Seven. The track also features rapper Latto. The music video stars actor Han So-hee alongside Jungkook. Seven has been described by BTS agency BigHit Music as an invigorating summer song.

