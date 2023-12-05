BTS agency advises ARMY to restrain from visiting RM, Jimin and V's military enlistment site

K-pop boy band BTS' agency BigHit Music shared a few updates with the BTS ARMY regarding the imminent military enlistment of its members RM, Jimin, and V. The agency advised fans from visiting the enlistment site in order to avoid crowding and adversely affecting the procedures. (Also Read: BTS star Seokjin opens up on military service, thanks fans for birthday wishes in heartwarming post)

Updates on BTS military enlistment

All BTS members are set to enlist for the military soon

On Tuesday morning, BigHit Music issued this statement, “RM, Jimin, and V will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”

It further advised the ARMY from crowding up at the sites. “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the statement added.

The agency also warned the fans from “purchasing unauthorised tours or product packages that illegally use the artist's IP.” “Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP,” it added.

About BTS military enlistment

On November 22, BigHit had announced that its remaining members RM, Jimin, and V had started their miliary enlistment procedures as well. “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in the due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” the statement read.

