BTS leader RM says Drake inspired him to sing: 'Wanted to do something just like him'

BTS leader RM has said that singer Drake had inspired him in 2009 to start singing. In an interview, RM also said that 'in the past, I wanted to do something just like Drake'.

RM as well as other BTS members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have time and again spoken about their admiration for Drake. They had also met Drake at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 and posed together for the camera. BTS had tweeted the picture then, saying, "And we met @Drake !!!!!!"

In an interview with Weverse, RM aka Kim Namjoon said, "Drake’s the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that’s what brought me all the way here. In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake—he influences Western music as the musical style that Drake pursued was constantly changing. But because I don’t live my life the way they do, I can’t make the exact same music as them."

Recently, in an interview with Rolling Stones, RM had said, "I started with Nas, Eminem, the golden age of hip-hop. And the turning point was Drake, in 2009, when he released So Far Gone. That album was kind of shocking for me because it was kind of a freaky thing that a rapper actually sang. So after that a lot of rappers began to sing, deciding to put the melodies into their songs across the genres, between raps and melody. So, yeah, that was the moment."

BTS recently released two back-to-back English songs Butter and Permission to Dance, the latter imagining a pandemic-free and inclusive world in near future. While Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again this week, Permission to Dance took the seventh spot after debuting at the top spot last week. The septet has collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for Permission to Dance. The track inspires others to move to the rhythm and music.

Meanwhile, BTS has been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The septet will also attend the 76th UN General Assembly in September as part of their duties.

