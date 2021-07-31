Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS leader RM says Drake inspired him to sing: 'Wanted to do something just like him'
music

BTS leader RM says Drake inspired him to sing: 'Wanted to do something just like him'

BTS member RM was inspired by Drake in 2009 to start singing. He said that in the past he 'wanted to do something just like' him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:04 AM IST
BTS met Drake at the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

BTS leader RM has said that singer Drake had inspired him in 2009 to start singing. In an interview, RM also said that 'in the past, I wanted to do something just like Drake'.

RM as well as other BTS members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have time and again spoken about their admiration for Drake. They had also met Drake at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 and posed together for the camera. BTS had tweeted the picture then, saying, "And we met @Drake !!!!!!"

In an interview with Weverse, RM aka Kim Namjoon said, "Drake’s the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that’s what brought me all the way here. In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake—he influences Western music as the musical style that Drake pursued was constantly changing. But because I don’t live my life the way they do, I can’t make the exact same music as them."

Recently, in an interview with Rolling Stones, RM had said, "I started with Nas, Eminem, the golden age of hip-hop. And the turning point was Drake, in 2009, when he released So Far Gone. That album was kind of shocking for me because it was kind of a freaky thing that a rapper actually sang. So after that a lot of rappers began to sing, deciding to put the melodies into their songs across the genres, between raps and melody. So, yeah, that was the moment."

BTS recently released two back-to-back English songs Butter and Permission to Dance, the latter imagining a pandemic-free and inclusive world in near future. While Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again this week, Permission to Dance took the seventh spot after debuting at the top spot last week. The septet has collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for Permission to Dance. The track inspires others to move to the rhythm and music.

Meanwhile, BTS has been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The septet will also attend the 76th UN General Assembly in September as part of their duties.

Also Read | K-pop singer Seori reveals she listened to Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun when she was young: Exclusive

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts pic bts fashion bts video bts k-pop k-pop star k-pop music k-pop idol look at k-pop fandom

Related Stories

music

BTS: Jungkook confirms eyebrow piercing and treats fans to 'mini-concert', V pokes fun

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST
music

BTS' V says he wants 'to be ARMY’s partner, best friend', gets response from fans: 'We purple you Taehyung'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 29, 2021 07:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP