BTS: RM, Jimin and J-Hope cannot stop teasing Lee Hyun as he takes on members' manager duties for a day

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were in for a surprise when they were introduced to Lee Hyun as a member of their management team. The South Korean singer, who is currently a solo performer, under the same label as BTS i.e., Big Hit Music, has been experimenting with different jobs within the label and showcasing his experiences via his YouTube videos.

The latest job of the singer was managing BTS. He was tasked to pick members up, ensure that amenities like water were provided, and help set up the group for interviews. While Lee Hyun came prepared for a serious day of work, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook couldn't help but tease the singer from time to time.

In the video, Lee Hyun began his day by picking members Jin and Suga before he met the other members of the group. During their interaction, J-Hope was among the first members to tease the singer. While Lee Hyun tried to maintain the formal relationship on camera, he broke his character for Jimin, who ran towards him to give him a hug.

Later on, when he presented the agenda of the day, the members jokingly refused to comply, leaving Lee Hyun struggling to maintain a formal front. Following the set-up, RM and Jimin were seen teasing Lee Hyun further, with even Jungkook jumping in to point out that their 'new manager' resembles Lee Hyun.

Watch the hilarious video of Lee Hyun turned BTS' manager for the day here:

BTS has had a few busy weeks. The K-pop group was seen hosting their annual Festa celebrations which were followed by their two-day live streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. During the event, BTS performed their hit tracks and entertaining their fans.