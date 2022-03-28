BTS make surprise appearance at Oscars 2022, reveal their favourite animated films. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made a surprise appearance at the Oscars 2022. However, the group wasn't present at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In a pre-recorded segment called Favorite Film Musical With BTS, the group praised Disney and Pixar animated films. (Also Read | BTS: Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with group for upcoming project, says 'It’s official like referee with whistle')

Jimin spoke about Coco, a Pixar/Disney animated film released in 2017, that won two Oscars. RM said, "It's a real masterpiece! I watched it three times. And I cried a lot." V said, "Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." Jimin added, "I didn't cry though."

Next, J-Hope said, "Overall, I like Disney movies." Jin added, "Disney movies stimulate emotions well." J-Hope added, "I really liked Aladdin." RM concluded, "Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin!" Will Smith featured in Aladdin, a 2019 American musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Guy Ritchie.

Currently, BTS members are gearing up for their US travel for their Las Vegas concert next month. They extended their Permission to Dance On Stage by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They will perform live on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16 at the venue.

A few weeks ahead of their concert, BTS'J-Hope contracted Covid-19. Last December, Suga, RM, and Jin had tested positive for the coronavirus. In January, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from Covid-19. In February, V tested positive for Covid-19. Jin also recently underwent finger surgery.

In the US, BTS will also perform at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the Grammys. The group is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter.

After their US concert last year, BTS took an extended period of rest, their first since 2019. In March they held several concerts in Seoul. It was the group's first live concert in South Korea since the pandemic began -- although Covid-19 rules prevented ARMY from dancing or singing along.

The chart-topping group's series of three concerts -- dubbed Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul-- kicked off at Seoul's Olympic Stadium. BTS' last performance for domestic fans was in 2019.

