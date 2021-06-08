BTS meal's chicken nugget auctioned off for a jaw-dropping 72.83 lakhs

A BTS fan sold a chicken nugget resembling a character from Among Us for a whopping $99,997 USD ( ₹72.83 lakhs approx) in the US. Last month, the highly-anticipated McDonalds' BTS meal was rolled out in numerous parts of the world, including the US and India.

A fan of the K-pop group bought the meal and came across a chicken nugget that resembled a character from Among Us, a video game. Given the popularity of the group and the game, the person auctioned the nugget on eBay on May 28. The auction began at the price of $0.99. The bidding rose to $14,969 and eventually ended at close to $100,000, with 184 people auctioning for the nugget.

BTS McDonald's chicken nugget sells on eBay for $100,000, thanks to its 'Among Us' resemblance https://t.co/DcH6Es1Wb5 pic.twitter.com/16HH9Auhcu — Bangtan Sonyeondan(BTS) (@ARMY_BTS_NEWS) June 7, 2021

The BTS meal was rolled out in India last week. Many fans have taken to social media to share pictures of the pack.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been busy with the release of their new track, Butter. While the song shattered records, the group has been busy with Festa, two-week celebrations leading up to BTS' anniversary celebration. This year, BTS will complete eight years in the music industry. The celebrations will come to an end with a two-day live-streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, on June 13 and 14.

BTS has been treating fans with family portraits and profiles. BTS leader RM also surprised fans with a new song, titled Bicycle, on Sunday.

