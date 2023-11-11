BTS' Namjoon accidentally shares picture of himself smoking, fans left divided

BTS star Namjoon a.k.a RM accidentally shared a picture of himself smoking a cigarette on his Instagram story earlier today. Though he later deleted the controversial image, screenshots of his Instagram story went viral. BTS fans were not only shocked by the picture but also criticised the K-pop idol citing the ill effects of smoking. In the photo shared on Saturday, November 11, Namjoon can be seen standing with a friend, who put his hand over his head as the two smoked along in public. While some fans advised the singer to stop smoking, others backed him over smoking being a matter of personal choice. BTS leader RM aka Namjoon (Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

Fans left divided over Namjoon smoking

While the 29-year-old singer is of legal smoking age, cigarettes are widely disapproved of in South Korea. Many criticised Namjoon for his actions. One user said, “This is the same person by the way… Call it Kim Namjoon and his duality, or call it his true colours coming out. Either way, we are disappointed in you RM Namjooning in 2023 is Joon smoking with his men ✋🚭 I refunded my 032 magazine, you don't have my support. Smoke.” Another said, “I refunded my RM O32 magazine and threw out my Indigo album and photo cards and everything that I had.”

Meanwhile, others backed the Lonely singer citing personal choices. One X user wrote, “I think that's normal because they are adults, so let them enjoy their time like this before leaving for military service, right?” Another said, “Smoking is literally so huge in Korea almost like the drinking culture. Its no suprise.” One more user said, “I think he deleted it bec fans did not like it. It is not our business, he chose to post it. I want to celebrate his freedom of choice. Dont worry, people have short attention span, this post will be forgotten in an hour.”