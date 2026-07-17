BTS' Normal music video reveals what their everyday life looks like beyond the spotlight. Watch

BTS have finally unveiled the music video for Normal, bringing an end to days of fan theories and online speculation. After teasing the release with fake tabloid headlines, cryptic social media hints and a marketing campaign that quickly went viral, the South Korean superstars dropped the music video and the Korean version of the song on Spotify on July 17. The track will make its way to all streaming platforms on July 19, giving fans worldwide another reason to revisit one of the standout songs from their latest album, Arirang.

What does the music video tell?

BTS in the new music video of Normal. (Hybe)

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BTS have released five versions of Normal— the original English version, the newly unveiled Korean version, clean and explicit editions, and an instrumental track. The music video, meanwhile, is full of references that fans will love spotting. It seems to revisit some of the group's most memorable eras, with callbacks to Boy in Luv, Young Forever, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire and Spring Day, while signalling the beginning of a new chapter.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most striking moments is the urinal sequence, which mirrors a scene from the 2.0 music video and feels like a clear nod to the Boy in Luv era. Throughout the video, BTS reflect on how much life has changed for RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook since their debut. Between the chaos of packed schedules and the constant glare of fame are quieter moments at home with their loved ones, their pets, offering a glimpse into what “normal” looks like for them today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most striking moments is the urinal sequence, which mirrors a scene from the 2.0 music video and feels like a clear nod to the Boy in Luv era. Throughout the video, BTS reflect on how much life has changed for RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook since their debut. Between the chaos of packed schedules and the constant glare of fame are quieter moments at home with their loved ones, their pets, offering a glimpse into what “normal” looks like for them today. {{/usCountry}}

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The video unfolds in the aftermath of a celebration, following each member from the buzz of the previous night to the calm of the next morning. It also recreates the now-viral promotional image of all seven members standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets, cleverly bringing the campaign full circle and giving fans one final payoff after weeks of speculation.

A campaign that had everyone talking

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Days before the music video dropped, BTS had already set the internet buzzing with a marketing campaign that left fans completely puzzled. It all started with full-page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle on July 13 and the New York Post on July 14. At first glance, they looked like genuine tabloid stories. The headline read, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," accompanied by a photo of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of urinals.

The story only added to the mystery. It stated, "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal…"

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It didn't take long for fans to realise something was off. The word "normal" stood out in the ad, leading many to suspect it was teasing the ARIRANG track. Soon after, BTS changed their Instagram profile picture to "LAMRON"—"NORMAL" spelled backwards—sending ARMY into overdrive as theories flooded social media. The truth finally became clear when the group confirmed it was all part of the rollout for Normal.

BTS' Normal ad.

A quieter, more personal side of BTS

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Normal is one of the most personal tracks on Arirang, pulling back the curtain on life beyond the spotlight. Built around an alternative pop sound, the song pairs driving kick-and-snare beats with psychedelic guitar and effortless sing-rap, creating a mood that feels both restrained and emotionally charged.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of Arirang. At its heart, Normal reflects on the highs and pressures that come with fame. The lyrics capture that push and pull with the lines, “Kerosene, dopamine, chemical-induced / Fantasy and fame, yeah, the things we choose / Show me hate, show me love, make me bulletproof.”

Fans first got a glimpse of the Korean version during BTS' concert in Busan, where the surprise performance quickly became one of the show's standout moments. Its official release now gives listeners a chance to experience the song in a new way.

A milestone year continues

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The release comes at a time when BTS are riding the momentum of their world tour. After selling out stadiums across Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris, the group recently wrapped up the European leg of the tour, once again proving their unmatched global pull. The concerts also mark a major chapter in their reunion following the completion of their mandatory military service.

Their return has been nothing short of remarkable. Released earlier this year, ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while lead single Swim climbed to the top of the charts. More than just a comeback album, ARIRANG has showcased a more mature side of BTS, pairing stadium-sized anthems with songs that reflect on fame, identity and everyday life.