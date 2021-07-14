BTS on Tonight Show: K-pop group reveals they've never met Ed Sheeran, Jimin cringes seeing his debut pic

BTS has said that they have not met British singer Ed Sheeran even though they have collaborated with him for two projects, including their latest track Permission To Dance. The Korean boy band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared on the show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Permission To Dance has been co-written by Ed Sheeran. BTS also performed the new song at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When Jimmy Fallon asked BTS about meeting Ed Sheeran, RM said, "PTD is a song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dance again. This is actually a gift of Ed Sheeran of course one of our friends... Respect, big love to Ed. We also prepared something called Permission to Dance challenge with YouTube shorts so please stay tuned for more. PTD let's go... We can't believe that we haven't met him yet. This is the second project with him but we never met him yet."

Jimmy Fallon then said that he knows BTS better than Ed. He joked about BTS collaborating with him and said, "If you want to work in the Butter category I can go all through the dairy aisle," and asked them to let him know. RM then joked, "Maybe cheesecake or cereal...let's go".

Speaking about their tour, amid loud cheers from the audience, RM said, "This is what we want and this is what we will feel when we back on tours. We want to do 'make some noise' thing again."

Jimmy then showed them a picture from their show eight years ago. At this, Jimin turned his back to the camera. He then asked what they think when they look back at themselves. Suga said, "We look very young." V responded, "We feel like we've grown a lot." Jungkook said, "We turned out well," and RM said, "Actually we think we got handsome".

BTS also performed Permission To Dance, which has been ruling the Billboard charts. The stage area, an empty mall, was decorated with an overhead raft of white and purple balloons.