Divyanka Tripathi faces trouble on road trip with Vivek Dahiya: 'We were stranded at the petrol pump for six hours'

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya embarked on a road trip over the weekend to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. They plan to travel across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, before they reach his hometown in Chandigarh. However, they faced a roadblock in Ahmedabad recently.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were stranded at an Ahmedabad petrol pump, because of the adulterated diesel that was provided, they said in an interview. Vivek told a leading daily that they were supposed to leave for Udaipur on Monday (July 12) but their car broke down "due to the use of adulterated diesel".

Divyanka added, "We were stranded at the petrol pump for close to six hours as we got into a heated argument with the employee present. However, to our surprise, the locals and our fans came to our support and stood by us like a rock till the wee hours. I have been mulling over the option of taking legal action against the owner of this particular petrol pump, but then I would have to come often to the city as my presence will be required in that case. So we are figuring out how to move ahead.”





Divyanka thanked her fans for their support. “Our road trip started pretty well but now, we are facing a minor hiccup and we are hoping to get back on the road soon. However, I was taken aback by the way people supported us. We feel blessed to have had such unwavering support from fans and the locals,” she said. The couple has now reached Udaipur and she posted a few videos on Instagram Stories, informing fans about the same.

Divyanka Tripathi recently returned from Cape Town, where she shot for her upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. Earlier that year, they got engaged on January 16.

