BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 3: V turns model; Jungkook in red jacket-towel makes ARMY swoon

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook returned to the Allegiant Stadium stage in Las Vegas for their third day of concert on Saturday. In their Permission To Dance on Stage concert, BTS fandom ARMY was treated to many interesting bits--from V becoming a model on the stage to Jungkook performing in a red outfit with a towel around his neck. The members performed several songs---Fake Love, Life Goes On, Airplane pt. 2, Butter, DNA, Permission to Dance among others. (Also Read | BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 2: Jin and Suga duck as fans throw soft toys at them. Jungkook sits on V's lap, Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the concert, BTS' V was seen turning the stage into a ramp as he walked like a model with strips of confetti. He wore a white T-shirt, a pink jacket and pants. V wrapped the confetti around himself and keeping his hands on his hips, walked on the stage. As he appeared on the front of the stage, amid cheers from the other BTS members and ARMY, he nodded and walked away.

This led RM to call him, "Victoria's Secret model." V was seen laughing. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "He looks so professional." Another fan tweeted, "That sudden change in expression, Kim Taehyung you hot." Another person called him, "Model V."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Airplane pt. 2, V was seen slow dancing amid cheers from members and fans. Sharing the clip, a person tweeted, "Kim Taehyung sexy slow motion moves, I'm so crazy!?!! Icon Kim Taehyung."

During the concert, Jungkook again flashed his abs for fans. He did it during the Fake Love performance. The youngest BTS member wore a red and white outfit with a towel wrapped around his neck. A fan tweeted clips and videos saying, "Jungkook can't be real." Another person said, "I’m gonna faint." A fan wrote, "My princess Diana of Korea." "How am I going to handle this!!!" tweeted a person.

The youngest BTS member wore a red and white outfit with a towel wrapped around his neck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the concert, Suga was seen kicking a giant balloon and then hitting it away. Jin was seen sitting on a chair but performing and enjoying the concert. V also gave a shoutout to the 'ladies and gentlemen'. He also flexed his muscles.

Suga was seen kicking a giant balloon and then hitting it away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote, "My boyfriend has been with me for most of my ARMY journey. He’s a big fan on his own and loves Hobi a little bit too much. I’m so glad Tae gave a shout to the male ARMYs in the crowd today. He def felt the love." BTS is scheduled to perform their last show in the same venue on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON