BTS: RM and Jin react as V gets wedding proposal, share TMI about Jungkook, sparks new album rumours. Watch

BTS members RM and Jin, shipped as NamJin, delivered on their promise of hosting a Vlive session together. The duo had assured fans that they would host a live interactive session after the promotions of the Butter CD release. The rapper and the singer hosted the live on Thursday evening.

During their chat, the rapper and the singer treated fans to numerous fun moments. Here's looking at a few best ones:

RM and Jin react to a wedding proposal for V

During their session, a BTS fan requested the duo to get them married to V. Not only did they read out the comment, they also congratulated V and ended up coming up with wedding gifts for the supposed couple.

TMI about Jungkook and their fathers:

RM and Jin shared 'too much information' (TMI) about the band's youngest member Jungkook during the live. They revealed that the singer had not washed his hair in two days.

Sharing TMI about themselves, Jin revealed that his father and RM's fathers are best friends. According to several BTS accounts on Twitter, Jin revealed that both the members' families live close by and that their fathers hang out 360 of the 365 days in a year.

Kim Namjoon, the king of spoilers:

It is no secret that BTS leader RM sometimes spills too much tea during live sessions. NamJin live was no different. There came a point during the live when RM mentioned that after the choreography practice, he didn't get a chance to eat. Soon, Jin clarified that there is no album coming. However, fans are convinced that the rapper has accidentally revealed the K-pop group's comeback.

RM and Jin nominated Suga and J-Hope for a live session:

As the live approached its end, RM and Jin said that they wished to see Suga and J-Hope come together for a live session. Shipped as Sope, the members joked that they'll make soap together.