BTS: RM posts embarrassing pics of members on 'popular demand', fans convinced he's spying on ARMY

BTS leader RM, formally known as Kim Namjoon, left fans in splits after he used embarrassing pictures of his fellow bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as his phone's wallpaper. The rapper shared seven pictures, featuring each member.

The rapper, on Tuesday, began by showing off his new Z Flip phone. "My new #Zflip," he tweeted. He soon followed it up by sharing pictures of his different wallpapers. Dividing the photo dump into two parts, RM first shared pictures of himself, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin, with the caption, "BTS edition.." and a purple heart emoji.

He tweeted the second bunch, featuring Suga, V and Jungkook, and wrote, "By popular demand.." These pictures were taken at different points of BTS' musical journey and continue to be popular among fans. A few of them also double up as memes on Twitter.

While the tweets had fans laughing, many also wondered if he was spying on the fandom using an undercover Twitter account. They asked RM to reveal his secret Twitter account.

BTS members do not have official individual accounts on Twitter and Instagram. A member of the K-pop group tweets from the BTS_twt account and adds their signature in the tweet. The members have individual accounts on Weverse, a South Korean platform on which fans interact with the artists.

In the last few weeks, BTS has also hosted a few live sessions, through the South Korean app VLive, to interact with fans. While V hosted a session that was gatecrashed by RM, J-Hope danced to numerous hit songs and Jungkook hosted a mini karaoke night.

BTS has made headlines recently for a number of reasons. While their songs - Permission to Dance and Butter - are a hit among fans, they have also performed the songs live on a few occasions. Recently, they also collaborated with Samsung for their Unpacked event.