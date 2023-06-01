BTS' RM becomes public relations ambassador for Ministry of National Defense ahead of expected military service

BTS leader RM has been officially appointed as the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense in South Korea. He will be representing the ministry's Killed in Action Recovery & Identification organisation, aka MAKRI. The official pictures from the appointment ceremony have surfaced online. Also read: RM hints at military service in note for BTS fans, says he is scared

At the event, Kim Namjoon looked dapper in his suited avatar. BTS' agency BigHit Music announced the news of RM's new achievement on Thursday.

RM on becoming public relations ambassador

During the RM delivered a speech. As per translation by Twitter user @@Nousseiba09, the BTS member said, “Hello, I am RM of BTS. Firstly, it is truly an honour to be in the presence of such estimable guests at the Ministry of Defense's Excavation Team and become the Ambassador of Promotion. This is the 10yr anniversary of BTS's debut. In the past 10yrs, we have shared a variety of messages through different songs and campaigns. However, we thought at great length on what ways we could return the love given to us by our fans and by the citizens of Korea.”

“The start of this was the interest in the work that I could do, as someone who loves Korea & Korean culture and is seen as a representative of Korea. As I visited museums & galleries, I raised awareness of Korean artworks & paintings and this was one way I could do this work. I sincerely believe it is due to the countless people who worked tirelessly in their roles until this land, which was ravaged by such times as the Korean War, could transform so beautifully, that I and BTS could dare stand here in 2023. I feel profound gratitude and respect,” he also added.

BTS ARMY react to RM's new achievement

Reacting to RM's new role, proud fans aka BTS ARMY extended their love and support on Twitter. One of them wrote, “I'm in tears. I am so proud of him.” “This ambassadorship suits him so well. RM is articulate and knowledgeable. I m incredibly proud of him and not surprised at all that he was offered this mission. BTS continues to make their fans so proud, the way they conduct themselves is (love emoji)," added another one. One more tweeted, “I just have a feeling Joon is going to run for president in the future, like I see it for him.”

Killed in Action Recovery & Identification organisation looks after the remains of war heroes from the Korean War to return to their respective families. As their public relations ambassador, RM will be responsible for the promotion of the organisation and its work.

